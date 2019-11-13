German parliament committee ousts far-right chairman

Stephan Brandner of the German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party delivers a statement prior to a meeting of the legal affairs committee of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov 13. 2019. The German parliament's legal affairs committee has ousted its chairman, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany, amid anger over a string of provocative comments. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament's legal affairs committee has ousted its chairman, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany, amid anger over a string of provocative comments.

Center-left lawmaker Florian Post wrote on Twitter that the committee voted 37-6 Wednesday to remove chairman Stephan Brandner. It was the first time in the parliament's 70-year history that a committee chairman has been voted out.

Brandner has repeatedly angered lawmakers from other parties over recent months, for example with Twitter broadsides against opponents. Brandner has portrayed himself as a victim of absurd accusations.

Alternative for Germany became the biggest opposition party after the country's 2017 election. It has poor relations with other parties, who so far have voted down four candidates the party put forward to be parliament's deputy speaker.