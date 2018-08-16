German passenger jet makes safe unscheduled landing on Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek explosives disposal experts are checking a German Condor Airlines passenger jet flying from Egypt that made a safe unscheduled landing on the southern island of Crete after reporting a potential bomb threat.

Military officials say the Boeing 757 jet was escorted to Chania airport by two Greek air force F-16 fighters scrambled after the pilot reported the threat, and landed without incident late Thursday. The airport had been placed on a state of alert.

The plane was carrying about 250 passengers from Egypt to Dusseldorf in Germany.

Yiannis Papazoglou, spokesman for Fraport Greece which operates the airport, said all passengers and crew on board were safely evacuated in buses to the main airport building.