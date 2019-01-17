German union puts airport security strikes on hold for now

BERLIN (AP) — A German union that has called a string of disruptive strikes by airport security staff says it won't hold any further walkouts ahead of and during pay talks next week.

The ver.di union said it decided to put any further strikes on hold after employers signaled Thursday that they plan to make a "conclusion-oriented offer" at the next round of talks, scheduled for Jan. 23. It asserted that "the intensity of the strikes" contributed to that.

On Tuesday, ver.di called security staff out on strike at eight airports, including Germany's busiest hub, Frankfurt. Hundreds of flights were canceled as a result of that walkout and earlier strikes elsewhere.

The dispute centers on pay for around 23,000 security staff.