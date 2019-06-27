Germany's Merkel shaking again at event in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and shaking for the second time in 10 days at a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday.

The brief incident happened as Merkel stood alongside President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at an early-morning indoor event where Germany's new justice minister was being formally appointed. Merkel was handed a glass of water but rejected it, and appeared fine when she arrived in parliament half an hour later.

Merkel was due to set off for Japan later Thursday for the annual summit of the Group of 20 global powers. Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told news agency dpa that "everything is going ahead as planned. The chancellor is fine."

On Tuesday last week, Merkel's whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine's president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she "apparently needed."

Hot weather in Germany has continued this week, though outdoor temperatures in Berlin dropped significantly overnight after peaking on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old Merkel has been German leader since 2005.