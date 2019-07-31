Giant tortoise dies at Little Rock zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock Zoo says a giant tortoise that lived at the zoo for nearly three decades has died.

The zoo says the 580-pound (263-kilogram) Aldabra tortoise, named Ed, had been under veterinary care for several weeks and was euthanized on Friday because of an intestinal problem that couldn't be resolved.

The zoo says Ed was originally from an island in the Seychelles off the coast of Africa. The tortoise was caught in the wild in 1990, then went to the Louisville Zoo before coming to Little Rock in 1991.

The tortoise is the second animal to die at the Little Rock Zoo in recent days. Trudy, a western lowland gorilla believed to be the oldest in captivity, died on Thursday at the age of 63.