Global support lets Bangladesh PM withstand election worries

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina interacts with journalists in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Hasina is set to begin a third straight term as Bangladesh's prime minister after a landslide election victory, but critics fear her coalition's dominance in Parliament leaves space for her to be more authoritarian.

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Congratulatory messages are flowing to Bangladesh's Prime Minister-elect Sheikh Hasina, ensuring she will withstand the reverberating calls to investigate serious allegations of widespread irregularities in Sunday's election that was dominated by her coalition.

Hasina is all set to form the government for a third consecutive time, and on Thursday the country's president invited her to form the Cabinet that will take oath on Monday.

India, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Bhutan and Pakistan have congratulated Hasina, while the United States and the European Union say they want to continue to cooperate.

An analyst says the U.N. "would be happy" to see Hasina at the helm.