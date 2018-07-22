High-polling rightist candidate joins Brazil president race





















RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro formally announced his candidacy for Brazil's presidential election Sunday, joining a race in which he is currently polling second after jailed ex-President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who will likely be barred from running.

Thousands of supporters wearing Bolsonaro shirts showed up at the rally cheering, honking air horns, waving flags. Many mimicked guns with their fingers - a hand sign that the former military officer has made popular.

Bolsonaro told the crowd he would change the status quo if he won the election. He spoke about giving police a "carte blanche" to crack down on crime, filling his Cabinet with military officers and taking Brazil out of the Paris climate accord.

The candidate has not nominated a vice president to run with him yet.