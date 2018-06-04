Hong Kong set for vigil as US marks Tiananmen anniversary

























Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 A bird rests on the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend an annual candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. less A bird rests on the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to ... more Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Image 2 of 7 University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend an annual candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. less University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are ... more Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Image 3 of 7 University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend an annual candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. less University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are ... more Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Image 4 of 7 A man wipes the face of a statue of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's Victoria Park Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend an annual candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. 2 less A man wipes the face of a statue of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's Victoria Park Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend an annual candlelight vigil for victims of the ... more Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Image 5 of 7 A man wipes the face of a statue of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's Victoria Park Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend an annual candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. less A man wipes the face of a statue of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's Victoria Park Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend an annual candlelight vigil for victims of the ... more Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Image 6 of 7 University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend an annual candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. less University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are ... more Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Image 7 of 7 University students place flowers on the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those injured and killed in the Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend an annual candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. less University students place flowers on the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those injured and killed in the Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, Monday, June 4, 2018. Tens of thousands of ... more Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Hong Kong set for vigil as US marks Tiananmen anniversary 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged China to disclose the details of people killed, detained or missing during the Chinese military's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square 29 years ago.

Pompeo marked Monday's anniversary of the suppression of demonstrations on June 4, 1989, saying: "We remember the tragic loss of innocent lives."

Hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and the early hours of June 4, 1989, after China's Communist leaders ordered the military to retake Tiananmen Square from the student-led demonstrators.

The topic remains taboo in mainland China and any form of commemoration, whether public or private, is banned. In Hong Kong, however, tens of thousands of people gather every year in Victoria Park on the evening of June 4 to remember the victims in the only large-scale public commemoration held on Chinese soil.

In Hong Kong, organizers of a candlelight vigil marking the anniversary are set to use slogans calling for an "end to one-party dictatorship" despite warnings from pro-Beijing officials of potential repercussions.

According to a speech released ahead of Monday's event, Chow Hang-tung, a vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, will urge participants to resist pressure not to use the political slogan.

"They want us to accept this reality: China is under the rule of the Communist Party, and the regime is going to last forever," Chow's speech says.

"We must clearly tell them, we will never accept," the text says.

The former top Beijing official in charge of Hong Kong's affairs said in April that people who call for an "end to one-party dictatorship" are breaking the law and should be barred from running for political office in Hong Kong.

Concerns have grown in Hong Kong that Beijing is eroding the semiautonomous southern Chinese city's civil liberties despite promises to maintain them following its 1997 handover from Britain.

In his statement, Pompeo called on Chinese authorities to release those who have been jailed for their efforts to keep alive the memory of the crackdown and to stop harassing the protest's participants and their families.

He cited the Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who wrote in his 2010 Nobel Peace Prize speech, delivered in absentia: "The ghosts of June 4th have not yet been laid to rest." Liu last year became only the second Nobel Peace Prize winner to die in police custody.

"We join others in the international community in urging the Chinese government to make a full public accounting of those killed, detained or missing," Pompeo's statement said.

While mainland Chinese are only dimly aware of what happened at Tiananmen Square nearly three decades ago, the subject is openly discussed in Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said she hoped Beijing would confront its past.

"For several decades, the Chinese mainland has never stepped out of the shadows of this historical tragedy," Tsai wrote in a Facebook post.

"I sincerely believe that if the Beijing authorities can face up to the June 4 incident and recognize the state's violence at its essence, the unfortunate history of June 4 will be the foundation of China's liberalization and democratization," Tsai wrote.

The authoritarian Communist Party rulers in Beijing insist that Taiwan and the Chinese mainland are part of a single Chinese nation and have vowed to take control of the island by force if necessary.