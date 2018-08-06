Human rights group opposes moving Rohingya to island camp





FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Rohingya Muslim women with their children stand in a queue outside a food distribution center at Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometers (32 miles) from, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The human rights group Human Rights Watch is calling on Bangladesh's government to abandon controversial plans to relocate Rohingya refugees to a small, uninhabited island said to be at severe risk of serious flooding.

FILE- In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim child who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, plays in front of her makeshift tent at Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh. The human rights group Human Rights Watch is calling on Bangladesh's government to abandon controversial plans to relocate Rohingya refugees to a small, uninhabited island said to be at severe risk of serious flooding.

BANGKOK (AP) — A human rights group is calling on Bangladesh's government to abandon plans to relocate Rohingya refugees to a small, uninhabited island said to be at severe risk of serious flooding.

Human Rights Watch said in a report Monday that international experts have identified six sites near the existing camp housing about 700,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar that could provide better and safer conditions and could accommodate more than a quarter of a million people.

The New York-based organization said Bangladesh's government plans to move 100,000 people to Bhasan Char island very soon, but warns that — quite apart to its susceptibility to inundation — its isolation and the lack of assurance of freedom of movement would turn it into a de facto "immigration detention center."