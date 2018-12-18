Hungary: Opposition vows renewed protests after holiday lull

Parliamentary deputy of the oppositional Hungarian Socialist Party MSZP Zsolt Molnar, left, watches Democratic Coalition's (DK) deputy Zsolt Greczy, right, receiving help to climb the fence of the headquarters of the public broadcaster MTVA in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Oppositional lawmakers protest against the amendments to the labour code adopted on Dec. 12, and insist to read out their demands live in the public media. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP) less Parliamentary deputy of the oppositional Hungarian Socialist Party MSZP Zsolt Molnar, left, watches Democratic Coalition's (DK) deputy Zsolt Greczy, right, receiving help to climb the fence of the headquarters ... more Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary, AP Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Hungary: Opposition vows renewed protests after holiday lull 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Street demonstrations against recent labor law changes in Hungary appeared to wane on their sixth day, but opposition lawmakers are vowing to pursue legal and parliamentary means to thwart the government while allowing for a lull over the Christmas holidays.

About 150 to 200 people assembled outside the Hungarian parliament building in Budapest Tuesday evening, compared to an estimated 2,000 that confronted police a night earlier at the headquarters of state broadcaster MTVA.

Time Szabo, a center-left Dialogue party lawmaker, says the opposition plans "civil disobedience actions, road blocks with the trade unions and further demonstrations."

The main focus of the protests has been a law allowing employers to request up to 400 overtime hours from their workers annually while delaying payments for up to three years.