Hurricane, tropical storm are swirling off western Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A hurricane and a tropical storm are moving through the eastern Pacific off western Mexico, raising the threat of heavy surf and rain on shore but projected to stay out at sea.

Hurricane John was forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane while heading to the northwest parallel to the shore. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was likely to peak as a Category 3 hurricane before starting to weaken and turning out to sea as it passed west of the Baja California Peninsula late in the week.

Tropical Storm Ileana was closer to shore, but was predicted to gradually lose strength and dissipate by late Tuesday due to the effects of the larger hurricane. Mexican officials posted a tropical storm warning from Tecpan de Galeana to Cabo Corrientes along Mexico's southwestern shoulder.

John was centered about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja late Monday and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It was moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Ileana's center about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south-southeast of the Mexican port of Manzanillo. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was heading northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).