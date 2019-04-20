India's chief justice accused of sexual harassment

NEW DELHI (AP) — A former employee of India's Supreme Court has accused the country's chief justice of sexual harassment, an accusation that was vehemently denied by the judge.

The Press Trust of India news agency says the 35-year-old woman filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Friday alleging two instances of misconduct in October last year shortly after Ranjan Gogoi took over as India's most senior judge.

Gogoi convened an urgent court session with the other two justices Saturday and said the charges were part of a conspiracy by some "bigger force," according to PTI. He denied the accusation, calling it an attempt to destabilize the judiciary.

Court and government officials were unavailable for comment Saturday.

Last year, Indian actresses and writers flooded social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault.