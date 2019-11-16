Indonesia police kill 2 suspects in militant crackdown

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Police say they have shot and killed two suspected militants who may have had links to a suicide attack at a busy police station in Indonesia's third-largest city.

North Sumatra police chief Agus Andrianto says three suspected militants refused to surrender and resisted by firing guns at members of a police counterterrorism squad in a raid Saturday in North Sumatra province's Hamparan Perak village.

He says two suspects were fatally shot, while an officer was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police are still searching the third suspect, who escaped during the shootout.

Police were tipped off to the suspected militants after interrogations of suspects arrested after Wednesday’s suicide bomb attack on a police station in Medan that wounded at least six people.