https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/world/article/Iran-bans-Boeing-737-Max-planes-from-its-airspace-13690716.php
Iran bans Boeing 737 Max planes from its airspace
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has banned from its airspace Boeing 737 Max 8 planes alongside other nations.
A statement released Friday by the transportation ministry announced the ban.
The decision comes following two fatal crashes involving the model in the past year.
A Boeing Max plane owned by the Ethiopian Airliner crashed last week and killed all 157 people aboard. A previous crash involving the model killed 189 people in Indonesia five months before.
Iran itself has no Boeing 737 Max 8 planes due to decades-long U.S. sanctions on the country.
View Comments