Iran sees "strong support" from Europeans, Russia, China

VIENNA (AP) — Iran's deputy foreign minister says Tehran has received "strong support" from all remaining parties to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with his country since the U.S. pulled out unilaterally last year.

Abbas Araghchi told reporters in Vienna on Wednesday that Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China have "acknowledged that the deal can only survive if Iran can receive the benefits of the deal," and remain committed to making it work.

Araghchi spoke after meeting with the remaining signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, which provides Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for limiting its nuclear program.

He praised the Europeans' establishment in January of INSTEX, a barter-type system designed to allow their businesses to skirt direct financial transactions with Iran and thereby evade possible U.S. sanctions.