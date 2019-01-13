Iraq says it supports Syria's return to Arab League

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim gives a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Alhahkim said his country supports efforts to restore Syria's membership in the Arab League eight years after it was expelled from the regional body. Iraq is one of three countries in the Arab world that never cut ties with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government after its crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in 2011 led to civil war. less Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim gives a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Alhahkim said his country supports efforts to ... more Photo: Khalid Mohammed, AP Photo: Khalid Mohammed, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Iraq says it supports Syria's return to Arab League 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim says his country supports efforts to restore Syria's membership in the Arab League eight years after it was expelled from the regional body.

Iraq is one of three countries in the Arab world that never cut ties with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government after its crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in 2011 led to civil war. Syria was cast out of the Arab League the same year.

Alhakim received Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif in Baghdad on Sunday. Iran remained a steadfast backer of Assad throughout Syria's conflict.

The two ministers discussed Syria and other regional issues, Alhakim said at a press conference after their meeting. They also discussed economic ties between their two countries in light of recent U.S. sanctions against Iran.