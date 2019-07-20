Iraqi forces launch anti-IS operation north of Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's military says its troops are partnering with security agencies and paramilitary forces to clear remnants of the Islamic State group north of Baghdad and surrounding areas.

The operation launched Saturday is the second phase of operation dubbed "Will to Victory." The military said the new target area is north of Baghdad and Diyala, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces.

The first phase was launched two weeks ago, and targeted the area along the border with Syria.

Although Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, the extremists have turned into an insurgency and continue to carry out deadly attacks in the country.

The military said Iraqi troops, Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, the federal police and others are taking part in the operation supported by the Iraqi and the U.S-led international coalition.