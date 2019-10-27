Iraqi protesters hold Baghdad square after night of clashes

Anti-government protesters set a fire while Iraqi Security forces close the bridge leading to the Green Zone during a demonstration in Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Protests have resumed in Iraq after a wave of anti-government protests earlier this month were violently put down. At least 149 people were killed in a week of demonstrations earlier in October.

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi anti-government protesters are still in Baghdad's Tahrir Square after a night of clashes with security forces who failed to evict them.

Elite counterterrorism forces and state-backed militias meanwhile deployed across the capital Sunday to protect political party offices and militia headquarters.

Iraqis have launched two waves of mass protests this month, calling for the resignation of a government they blame for corruption and poor public services.

Iraqi officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to brief reporters, say at least 70 people have been killed since the protests resumed Friday, including 17 in Baghdad.

The protests have been concentrated in Baghdad and the Shiite south and are directed at the Shiite-dominated government. Protesters have also vented anger at Iran, which has strong influence over the government.