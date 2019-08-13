Italy's political parties pitch for allies ahead of key vote

ROME (AP) — Italy's political leaders are scrambling to line up allies ahead of a no-confidence vote against Premier Giuseppe Conte's 14-month-old populist coalition that could trigger the government's collapse.

The Senate meets Tuesday evening to schedule the no-confidence vote.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the anti-migrant, Euro-skeptic League, wants to topple the government in a bid for early elections he hopes will elevate him to premier.

Conte must resign if the no-confidence vote goes against him.

The 5-Star Movement, who are senior coalition partners, is weighing whether to ally with opposition Democrats for an alternative transition government.

Democrat Matteo Renzi, a former premier, says such a deal would let Italy make crucial budget cuts in line with European Union rules before year's end.