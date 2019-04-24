Japan apologizes to those forcibly sterilized, vows redress

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's government has apologized to tens of thousands of victims forcibly sterilized under a now-defunct Eugenics Protection Law and promised to pay compensation.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says he is offering "sincere remorse and heartfelt apology" to the victims.

Japan's parliament enacted legislation earlier Wednesday to provide redress measures, including 3.2 million yen ($28,600) compensation for each victim.

An estimated 25,000 people were given unconsented sterilization while the 1948 Eugenics Protection Law was in place until 1996. The law allowed doctors to sterilize people with disabilities.

The apology and the redress law follow a series of lawsuits by victims who came forward recently.