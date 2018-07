In this handout from the Japanese Defence Agency, personnel of the Self Defence Agency are seen clearing Sarin off platforms after the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subways. Defence arguments are coming to a close in the seven and a half year trial of Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto. A verdict is expected in February next year and if found guilty Asahara faces the death penalty. Asahara stands accused of masterminding the 1995 Tokyo Sarin attack, in which 12 people died and a further 5,000 were poisoned. less