TOKYO, JAPAN: Former leader of the Aum Shinrikyo, Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto accused of masterminding the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subway, in which 12 people died and a further 5,000 were poisoned. less
Photo: Getty Images
TOKYO, JAPAN: Former leader of the Aum Shinrikyo, Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto accused of masterminding the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subway, in which 12 people died and a further 5,000 ... more
TOKYO, JAPAN: Former leader of the Aum Shinrikyo, Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto accused of masterminding the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subway, in which 12 people died and a further 5,000 were poisoned. less
Photo: Getty Images
TOKYO, JAPAN: Former leader of the Aum Shinrikyo, Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto accused of masterminding the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subway, in which 12 people died and a further 5,000 ... more
In this handout from the Japanese Defence Agency, personnel of the Self Defence Agency are seen clearing Sarin off platforms after the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subways. Defence arguments are coming to a close in the seven and a half year trial of Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto. A verdict is expected in February next year and if found guilty Asahara faces the death penalty. Asahara stands accused of masterminding the 1995 Tokyo Sarin attack, in which 12 people died and a further 5,000 were poisoned. less
Photo: Getty Images
In this handout from the Japanese Defence Agency, personnel of the Self Defence Agency are seen clearing Sarin off platforms after the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subways. Defence arguments are coming to ... more
TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 31: (FILE PHOTO) In this handout from the Japanese Defence Agency, personnel of the Self Defence Agency are seen clearing Sarin off platforms after the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subways. Defence arguments are coming to a close in the seven and a half year trial of Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto. A verdict is expected in February next year and if found guilty Asahara faces the death penalty. Asahara stands accused of masterminding the 1995 Tokyo Sarin attack, in which 12 people died and a further 5,000 were poisoned. less
Photo: Getty Images
TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 31: (FILE PHOTO) In this handout from the Japanese Defence Agency, personnel of the Self Defence Agency are seen clearing Sarin off platforms after the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's ... more
TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 31: A drawing shows Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto in court on October 31, 2003 in Tokyo, Japan. Asahara stands accused of masterminding the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subway, in which 12 people died and a further 5,000 were poisoned. less
Photo: Junko Kimura, Getty Images
TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 31: A drawing shows Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto in court on October 31, 2003 in Tokyo, Japan. Asahara stands accused of masterminding the 1995 Sarin gas attack on Tokyo's ... more
TOKYO, JAPAN: A bus carrying the former cult leader of the Aum Shinrikyo, Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto, arrives at the Tokyo Dentention Center after leaving the Tokyo District Court where Shoko Asahara's trial took place 27 February 2004 in Tokyo, Japan. Asahara was sentenced to death after being found guilty of masterminding the deadly Sarin gas attack on a Tokyo subway in 1995 and a series of other crimes that claimed 27 lives. less
Photo: Koichi Kamoshida, Getty Images
TOKYO, JAPAN: A bus carrying the former cult leader of the Aum Shinrikyo, Shoko Asahara, real name Chizuo Matsumoto, arrives at the Tokyo Dentention Center after leaving the Tokyo District Court where Shoko ... more
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1995, file photo, Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, center, sits in a police van following an interrogation in Tokyo. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed. He was 63. (Kyodo News via AP, File) less
Photo: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1995, file photo, Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, center, sits in a police van following an interrogation in Tokyo. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, ... more
FILE - This Nov. 30, 1989, file photo shows Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara in Bonn, Germany. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed. He was 63. less
Photo: Roberto Pfeil, AP
FILE - This Nov. 30, 1989, file photo shows Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara in Bonn, Germany. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding ... more
FILE - In this March 20, 1995, file photo, the injured of the deadly gas attack are treated by rescuers near Tsukiji subway station in Tokyo. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed. He was 63. (Kyodo News via AP, File) less
Photo: AP
FILE - In this March 20, 1995, file photo, the injured of the deadly gas attack are treated by rescuers near Tsukiji subway station in Tokyo. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, doomsday cult ... more
FILE - In this March 20, 1995, file photo, subway passengers affected by sarin nerve gas in the central Tokyo subway trains are carried into St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed. He was 63. less
Photo: Chiaki Tsukumo, AP
FILE - In this March 20, 1995, file photo, subway passengers affected by sarin nerve gas in the central Tokyo subway trains are carried into St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo. Japanese media reports ... more
FILE - In this undated file photo, cult guru Shoko Asahara, left, of Aum Shinrikyo walks with Yoshihiro Inoue, then a close aid, in Tokyo. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed. He was 63. (Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: AP
FILE - In this undated file photo, cult guru Shoko Asahara, left, of Aum Shinrikyo walks with Yoshihiro Inoue, then a close aid, in Tokyo. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, Asahara, who has ... more
This February 1995, photo shows facilities of Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult led by its guru Shoko Asahara in Kamikuishiki at the foot of Mount Fuji, background, Japan. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed. He was 63. (Kyodo News via AP) less
Photo: AP
This February 1995, photo shows facilities of Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult led by its guru Shoko Asahara in Kamikuishiki at the foot of Mount Fuji, background, Japan. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July ... more
TOKYO (AP) — Doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara and several followers were executed Friday for their roles in a deadly 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subways and other crimes, Japanese media reported.
The Justice Ministry said it could not confirm the reports, which cited unidentified sources.
The sarin gas subway attack killed 13 people and sickened more than 6,000.
Asahara was 63. It wasn't immediately clear how many others were hanged Friday.