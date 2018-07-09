Rescuers search for dozens still missing after Japan floods
Haruka Nuga and Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: 102604+0900, AP
Image 1of/23
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 23
A helicopter flies over a flooded housing area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area (Kyodo News via AP) less
A helicopter flies over a flooded housing area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where ... more
Photo: 102604+0900, AP
Image 2 of 23
Vehicles make their way through a mud-covered road in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Kyodo News via AP) less
Vehicles make their way through a mud-covered road in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, ... more
Photo: 103658+0900, AP
Image 3 of 23
This photo shows an submerged housing area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Kyodo News via AP) less
This photo shows an submerged housing area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where ... more
Photo: AP
Image 4 of 23
A woman walks past debris caused by a heavy rain in Uwajima, Ehime prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Takuto Kaneko/Kyodo News via AP) less
A woman walks past debris caused by a heavy rain in Uwajima, Ehime prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where ... more
Photo: Takuto Kaneko, AP
Image 5 of 23
A man cleans debris caused by a heavy rain in Soja, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP) less
A man cleans debris caused by a heavy rain in Soja, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several ... more
Photo: Takaki Yajima, AP
Image 6 of 23
Houses are damaged by mudslide following heavy rains in Kure city, Hiroshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands Sunday. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP) less
Houses are damaged by mudslide following heavy rains in Kure city, Hiroshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new ... more
Photo: Associated Press
Image 7 of 23
Houses are partly submerged in water, following heavy rain in Kurashiki city, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands Sunday. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP) less
Houses are partly submerged in water, following heavy rain in Kurashiki city, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting ... more
Photo: Shohei Miyano, AP
Image 8 of 23
In this July 7, 2018 photo, a resident is rescued in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, following heavy rain. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands Sunday. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP) less
In this July 7, 2018 photo, a resident is rescued in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, following heavy rain. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster ... more
Photo: Shohei Miyano, AP
Image 9 of 23
Residents clean up near a house damaged by heavy rain in Soja city, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands Sunday. (Koki Sengoku/Kyodo News via AP) less
Residents clean up near a house damaged by heavy rain in Soja city, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster ... more
Photo: Koki Sengoku, AP
Image 10 of 23
Residents look at half submerged houses in floodwater from heavy rains, in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands Sunday. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP) less
Residents look at half submerged houses in floodwater from heavy rains, in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, ... more
Photo: Koji Harada, AP
Image 11 of 23
Houses are partly submerged houses in water from heavy rains, in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands Sunday. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP) less
Houses are partly submerged houses in water from heavy rains, in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new ... more
Photo: Koji Harada, AP
Image 12 of 23
Water is drained from partly submerged residential area following heavy rain in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands Sunday. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP) less
Water is drained from partly submerged residential area following heavy rain in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, ... more
Photo: Shohei Miyano, AP
Image 13 of 23
Elderly people are rescued on boat as the city is flooded following heavy rain in Kurashiki city, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands on Sunday. (Kyodo News via AP) less
Elderly people are rescued on boat as the city is flooded following heavy rain in Kurashiki city, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the ... more
Photo: 115836+0900, Associated Press
Image 14 of 23
Houses are flooded, following heavy rain in Kurashiki city, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands Sunday. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP) less
Houses are flooded, following heavy rain in Kurashiki city, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster ... more
Photo: Koji Harada, AP
Image 15 of 23
Elderly people from a nursing home take shelter following a heavy rain, in Soja, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP) less
Elderly people from a nursing home take shelter following a heavy rain, in Soja, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern ... more
Photo: Takaki Yajima, AP
Image 16 of 23
Rescuers conduct a search operation for missing persons in Kumano town, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP) less
Rescuers conduct a search operation for missing persons in Kumano town, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on ... more
Photo: Sadayuki Goto, AP
Image 17 of 23
This photo shows an submerged housing area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Kyodo News via AP) less
This photo shows an submerged housing area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where ... more
Photo: AP
Image 18 of 23
A man cleans debris caused by a heavy rain in Soja, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Kyodo News via AP) less
A man cleans debris caused by a heavy rain in Soja, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several ... more
Photo: Takaki Yajima, AP
Image 19 of 23
Rescuers prepare to start a search mission for missing person at the site of a landslide in Kumano town, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP) less
Rescuers prepare to start a search mission for missing person at the site of a landslide in Kumano town, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup ... more
Photo: Sadayuki Goto, AP
Image 20 of 23
Operations to discharge water are underway at an submerged housing area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. (Kyodo News via AP) less
Operations to discharge water are underway at an submerged housing area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern ... more
Photo: AP
Image 21 of 23
Emergency teams rest outside of structural damage caused by heavy rains, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Hiroshima, Japan. Rescuers were hard at work searching for dozens still missing in southwestern Japan after heavy rains that left residents returning to their homes speechless and unsure where to start the recovery and cleanup due to the extent of damage from flooding and mudslides. less
Emergency teams rest outside of structural damage caused by heavy rains, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Hiroshima, Japan. Rescuers were hard at work searching for dozens still missing in southwestern Japan after ... more
Photo: Haruka Nuga, AP
Image 22 of 23
Emergency rescue teams recover the body of a victim in the heavy rains, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Hiroshima, Japan. Rescuers were hard at work searching for dozens still missing in southwestern Japan after heavy rains that left residents returning to their homes speechless and unsure where to start the recovery and cleanup due to the extent of damage from flooding and mudslides. less
Emergency rescue teams recover the body of a victim in the heavy rains, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Hiroshima, Japan. Rescuers were hard at work searching for dozens still missing in southwestern Japan after heavy ... more
Photo: Haruka Nuga, AP
Image 23 of 23
Emergency teams line along a roadway as they continue to search for victims in the heavy downpours, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Hiroshima, Japan. Rescuers were hard at work searching for dozens still missing in southwestern Japan after heavy rains that left residents returning to their homes speechless and unsure where to start the recovery and cleanup due to the extent of damage from flooding and mudslides. less
Emergency teams line along a roadway as they continue to search for victims in the heavy downpours, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Hiroshima, Japan. Rescuers were hard at work searching for dozens still missing in ... more
Photo: Haruka Nuga, AP
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Rescuers in southwestern Japan dug up more bodies Monday as they searched for dozens still missing after heavy rains caused severe flooding and left residents to return to their homes unsure where to start the cleanup. More than 100 people were confirmed dead in the disaster.
Minoru Katayama, 86, rushed back to his home in Mabi city, in Okayama prefecture, and found his 88-year-old wife, Chiyoko, collapsed on the first floor. Floodwaters had started rising so fast that the elderly couple was caught by surprise.
"My wife could not climb up the stairs, and nobody else was around to help us out," Katayama told national broadcaster NHK. His wife, who stayed behind and let her husband flee, was among more than 20 people who were found dead in the city, where a river dike collapsed.
At a hospital in Mabi town, about 300 patients were temporarily trapped inside, but all had been safely airlifted by emergency rescue workers by early Monday.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 108 people were confirmed dead as of Monday night. Officials and media reports said at least 80 people were still unaccounted for, many of them in the hardest-hit Hiroshima area.
Now Playing:
The Japanese government says at least 100 people have died or are presumed dead from the heavy rains, floods and mudslides that have struck western Japan. (July 9)
Media: Associated Press
The Japan Meteorological Agency said as much as 10 centimeters (3 inches) of rain per hour fell on large parts of southwestern Japan. All rain warnings have been lifted.
A Hiroshima resident, Seiji Toda, took precautions because of his memories of flooding four years ago that killed more than 70 people in Hiroshima. But he was shocked and helpless when he saw his restaurant, which he opened nearly 40 years ago, filled with mud heaped about 1 meter (yards) above the floor and windows smashed. Tables, covered with clean white tablecloths before he left, were all mud-covered, chairs thrown to the floor.
"I had never seen anything like this," he said on TBS television, standing outside his restaurant in Hiroshima city while wearing a helmet.
Next to his restaurant were heaps of broken trees and other debris. Several cars were still half buried in the mud.
The assessment of casualties has been difficult because of the widespread area affected by the rainfall, flooding and landslides since late last week. Authorities warned that landslides could strike even after the rain subsides. Officials in Ehime prefecture asked the central government to review a weather warning system, noting that rain warnings were issued after damage and casualties were already reported, a possible cause of the region's extensive damage.
Some homes were smashed, while others were tilting precariously. Rivers overflowed, turning towns into lakes and leaving dozens of people stranded on rooftops. Military paddle boats and helicopters brought people to the ground.
In large parts of Hiroshima, water streamed through a residential area, strewn with fallen telephone poles, uprooted trees and mud.
Thousands of homes were without clean water and electricity in Hiroshima and other hard-hit areas, where many people lined up for water tanks under the scorching sun, with temperature rising as high as 34 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit).
At a local elementary school in Hiroshima's Yano district, dozens of residents took shelter and some shared their stories of narrow escape from the landslides and floods. Supplies such as water, blankets and cellphone chargers were provided.
Ryutaro Hirakawa, 18, said he fled his house after smelling a strange odor coming from the ground, a sign of a landslide. "The smell of soil and grass was so strong when I opened the window," he said. "There were landslides."
Another resident, 82-year-old Saburo Yokoyama, said he was horrified when he saw floodwater flowing just outside his house. "It was scary, just scary. In front of our house had become a river, and was making a huge noise," he said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled his planned July 11-18 trip to Europe and the Middle East to oversee the emergency response. Abe said earlier Monday that the government had dispatched 73,000 troops and emergency workers for the search and rescue effort. "The rescue teams are doing their utmost," he said.
In Uwajima town in Ehime prefecture, an overflowing river washed debris down to the coast, turning seawater partially muddy. A 64-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were found dead underneath a mudslide.
___
Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo. Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.
___
Follow Haruka Nuga on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HarukaNuga
Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/haruka%20nuga