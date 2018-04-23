Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland poses for a photo with her British counterpart Boris Johnson before a reception for G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, from left, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy pose for a photo ahead of G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Canada's Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale reaches across a table to shake hands with United States' Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during a G7 Foreign and Security Ministers meeting in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
US acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan arrives for a reception for G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland poses for a photo with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono before a reception for G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland poses for a photo with John J. Sullivan, acting Secretary of State for the United States, before a reception for G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland poses for a photo with her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian before a reception for G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland poses for a photo with her Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano before a reception for G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland poses for a photo with her German counterpart Heiko Maas before a reception for G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, left, poses for a photo with her British counterpart Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, before a reception for G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, center left, sits alongside John J. Sullivan, center right, Acting Secretary of State for the United States, Federica Mogherini, left, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs during a Foreign Ministers' Working session on the Middle East, in Toronto on Sunday April 22, 2018.(Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less
TORONTO (AP) — Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries have committed to taking Russia to task for what Britain's foreign secretary described Monday as a broad range of "malign" behavior
Boris Johnson said the G7 ministers agreed during their Sunday discussion on the need to address the disruptive influence of Vladimir Putin's Russia.
The G7s foreign and interior ministries are holding talks in Toronto, where Chrystia Freeland, Canada's foreign affairs minister, has pushed Russia to the top of a packed agenda that includes North Korea, Iran and the ongoing Syrian crisis.
The talks are part of a series of ministerial-level gatherings in the run-up to the G7 leaders' summit which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host in June in Charlevoix, Quebec.
"What we decided ... was that we were going to set up a G7 group that would look at Russian malign behavior in all its manifestations, whether it's cyberwar, whether it's disinformation, assassination attempts, whatever it happens to be, and collectively try and call it out," Johnson said.
"Russia is so unbelievably clever at kind of sowing doubt and confusion and spreading all this fake news and trying to muddy the waters. We think there's a role for the G7 in just trying to provide some clarity."
The ministers will also be tackling the issue of how best to deal with foreign fighters who are returning from Middle East battlefields.
Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Monday that the defeat of Islamic State militants last year in Syria has caused them to spread out — geographically as well as on the internet — and pose a renewed and potentially more insidious threat.
Other security issues include the nuclear standoff with North Korea, the crisis in Venezuela, possible war crimes committed against Rohingya Muslims and ongoing civil unrest in Syria and the Middle East.