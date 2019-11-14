Kuwait’s government resigns ahead of anticipated elections

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait’s state-run news agency says the Arab Gulf country’s Cabinet has resigned. The move comes ahead of parliamentary elections early next year.

KUNA reported on Thursday that Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Sabah formally submitted his Cabinet’s resignation to the country’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Sabah.

The government in Kuwait has resigned in the past, particularly when faced with no-confidence votes and grilling of ruling family members.

An election is also expected for the 50-seat parliament in early 2020.