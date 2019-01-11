Lebanon to complain to UN over Israeli border wall

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon says it will file a complaint at the U.N. over Israel's construction of a wall along the border, which Israel says is entirely within its own territory.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency quoted Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil as calling the Israeli move a violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group.

The wall is being built on the edge of the Lebanese border village of Kfar Kela.

Israel says the wall is being constructed on its side of the border in coordination with U.N. peacekeepers.

Last month, Israel announced the discovery of border tunnels, which it says were dug by Hezbollah in order to carry out attacks.