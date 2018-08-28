Lula's vice president pick accused of corruption in Brazil

Workers' Party candidate for vice-president Fernando Haddad, 2nd right, walks with a supporter who wears a T-shirt with a photo of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a campaign rally in Sao Goncalo municipality, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Former Sao Paulo Mayor Haddad will replace jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva if the electoral justice bars him from running for president. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 7. less Workers' Party candidate for vice-president Fernando Haddad, 2nd right, walks with a supporter who wears a T-shirt with a photo of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a campaign rally in Sao ... more Photo: Silvia Izquierdo, AP

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The man in line to replace jailed presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the Brazilian Workers' Party standard-bearer is facing corruption accusations of his own.

Prosecutors accused Fernando Haddad on Monday of receiving indirect payments to his 2012 re-election campaign for Sao Paulo mayor. Haddad is currently the party's candidate for vice president and officials say he'll take the top spot if da Silva is ruled out due to a corruption conviction, as expected.

Prosecutors say construction company UTC Engenharia got preferential treatment on bids after covering the campaign's debt to a printing company.

Haddad on Tuesday denied wrongdoing and said he'd actually cancelled a multimillion dollar project with UTC.

He also told reporters the accusations were meant to destabilize the Worker's Party before October's election.