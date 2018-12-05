Magnitude 5.5 earthquake sways buildings in Chile's capital

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake swayed buildings in the Chilean capital of Santiago on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 2:12 p.m. local time (12:12 p.m. EST; 1712 GMT) and was centered 5 miles (8 kilometers) south-southwest of San Antonio, a Pacific coast town about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of the capital.

Witnesses reported buildings swaying in the center of the capital, and said it also was felt in the port of Valparaiso, some 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of the capital.

Chile is one of the globe's most quake-prone nations. A magnitude 8.8 quake in 2010, which was followed by a tsunami, killed at least 525 people.