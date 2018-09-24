Maldives' provisional elections results show opposition win

Maldives' opposition presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, third left, and his running mate Faisal Naseem, third right, pose for photographers as they celebrate their victory in the presidential election in Male, Maldives, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A longtime but little-known lawmaker, Solih declared victory at his party's campaign headquarters in a contentious election widely seen as a referendum on the island nation's young democracy.

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The Maldives Election Commission says provisional results show opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih winning Sunday's presidential election.

The commission's results released Monday show Solih with 134,616 votes and incumbent President Yameen Abdul Gayoom with 96,132 votes.

The results show 89.2 percent voter turnout.

Commission spokesman Ahmed Akram says the final results will be released within the 7-day window parties have to challenge the results in court.

Solih declared victory early Monday in Male.

Yameen has not conceded the race. Spokesman Hussain Shihab says he is awaiting a briefing by top Yameen administration officials before making a statement.

Solih's win was unexpected, with opposition members fearing Yameen would rig the vote in his favor.

Since his election in 2013, Yameen has cracked down on political dissent, jailing rivals and judges.