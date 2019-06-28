Maoist rebels kill 3 Indian government soldiers, young girl

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police say Maoist rebels have killed three paramilitary soldiers patrolling on motorbikes and a young girl who was riding in a passing bus in an ambush in eastern India.

Police Director-General D.M. Awasthi says two young girls in the bus were hit by bullets fired by the rebels in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh state and one died.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the rebels took an assault rifle, bullets, a bulletproof vest and a wireless set from the dead soldiers.

The Maoist rebels, who claim inspiration from Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting India's government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers and the poor. They frequently attack government forces in several parts of India.