Massachusetts sailor who died at Pearl Harbor accounted for

This undated photo released by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows Roman W. Sadlowski, of Pittsfield, Mass., who was killed aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. His remains were identified in December 2018. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Military authorities say a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941 has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday that Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Roman Sadlowski, of Pittsfield, was identified in December.

The 21-year-old Sadlowski was on the crew of the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was struck by multiple torpedoes during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack and quickly capsized, with 429 deaths.

The remains of many crewmen were recovered. Most, including Sadlowski, could not be positively identified and were buried on Hawaii.

Many of those remains were exhumed in 2015 for additional analysis.

The military says scientists used advanced DNA and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence, to identify Sadlowski.