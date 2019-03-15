May tries to save Brexit deal after vote to delay UK exit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing street in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is working to pull off an against-the-odds rescue for her European Union divorce deal, after Parliament voted to postpone Brexit to avert a chaotic U.K. departure in two weeks.

May will spend Friday and the weekend trying to persuade opponents to support the withdrawal agreement, which Parliament has resoundingly defeated twice. That left Britain facing a disruptive "no-deal" exit on March 29, when a two-year countdown to departure runs out.

After months of deadlock over Brexit, the House of Commons voted Thursday to ask the EU to delay Britain's exit.

May hopes to win approval for her deal next week, then seek a delay until June 30. If it is rejected she says Britain will need a longer extension, which could see Brexit postponed indefinitely.