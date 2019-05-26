Melania Trump colors fish with kids at Japan digital museum

TOKYO (AP) — Melania Trump was perfectly cool at an air-conditioned interactive digital museum in Tokyo where she drew a purple fish and had it projected on a digital aquarium on the wall, as she and her host, Japanese first lady Akie Abe, joined dozens of schoolchildren while their husbands played golf under the scorching sun.

Mrs. Trump drew the fish for a girl named Julia, and wrote underneath it: "Julia, Best Wishes, Melania Tump."

Her autograph became popular, prompting children to line up. The first lady signed on the back of each student's artwork, along with a message "Be Best!" — her children's initiative.

She arrived Saturday in Tokyo with Trump for a four-day state visit that is largely ceremonial and aimed at deepening the leaders' personal ties.