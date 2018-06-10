Merkel: G-7 summit with Trump was a 'sobering' experience

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel found the contentious Group of Seven summit with U.S. President Donald Trump a "sobering" and "depressing" experience but says European leaders won't be "taken advantage of" on trade.

She conceded in an interview on German public television Sunday that the meeting's outcome "wasn't a great thing" and that "I have spoken of a sobering experience, which for me is a lot."

Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and the other leaders clashed with Trump over steel and aluminum tariffs as well as his decision to abandon a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program.

The group managed a common statement in which they agreed to disagree on some issues, only to have Trump disavow the document in a tweet after leaving the meeting.