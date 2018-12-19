Mexican president wants US to grant more work visas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he hopes to negotiate more U.S. work visas for Mexicans and Central Americans.

Lopez Obrador said relations with the U.S. government are good. In his words, "This new relationship with the U.S. government is on the right track."

His comments came one day after the administration of President Donald Trump pledged $4.8 billion in development projects for southern Mexico and $5.8 for the Central American nations of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that his government wants "the United States to also give work visas for Mexico and to increase the number of visas, and that there also be work visas for Central Americans."

The United States currently offers a limited number of H-2A agricultural work visas.