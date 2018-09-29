Mexico's AMLO vows not to use military against civilians

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledges the crowd at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Lopez Obrador vowed Saturday to never use military force against civilians. Troops fired on a peaceful demonstration at the plaza on Oct. 2, 1968, killing as many as 300 people at a time when leftist student movements were taking root throughout Latin America. less Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledges the crowd at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, ... more Photo: Christian Palma, AP

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledges the crowd at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Lopez Obrador vowed Saturday to never use military force against civilians. Troops fired on a peaceful demonstration at the plaza on Oct. 2, 1968, killing as many as 300 people at a time when leftist student movements were taking root throughout Latin America. less Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledges the crowd at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, ... more Photo: Christian Palma, AP

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives to a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Lopez Obrador vowed Saturday to never use military force against civilians. Troops fired on a peaceful demonstration at the plaza on Oct. 2, 1968, killing as many as 300 people at a time when leftist student movements were taking root throughout Latin America. less Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives to a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 29, ... more Photo: Christian Palma, AP

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets people gathered at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Lopez Obrador vowed Saturday to never use military force against civilians. Troops fired on a peaceful demonstration at the plaza on Oct. 2, 1968, killing as many as 300 people at a time when leftist student movements were taking root throughout Latin America. less Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets people gathered at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, ... more Photo: Christian Palma, AP





Photo: Christian Palma, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Mexico's AMLO vows not to use military against civilians 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to never use military force against civilians as the country approaches the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students.

Lopez Obrador promised Saturday at Tlatelolco Plaza to "never ever use the military to repress the Mexican people."

Troops fired on a peaceful demonstration at the plaza on Oct. 2, 1968, killing as many as 300 people at a time when leftist student movements were taking root throughout Latin America.

Lopez Obrador has pledged to support young Mexicans by giving monthly subsidies to those who study and opening more free public universities.

He has said that unemployment and a lack of educational opportunities draws youth to criminal gangs.