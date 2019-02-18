Militants kill 6 Pakistani troops in southwest near Iran

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say militants in two attacks on security forces killed six paramilitary troops in the southwestern Baluchistan bordering Iran.

Local police officer Hidayat Ullah said Monday that four troops were killed Sunday when gunmen opened fire on security forces in the town of Turbat. Two troops were killed in the southwestern town of Loralai a day earlier.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but suspicion fell on militants and the Islamic State group, which emerged as a major force behind violence in the region in recent years.

Sunday's two attacks on Pakistani troops came days after an attack on Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard killed 27.

Iran claims that attack was "planned and carried out from inside Pakistan." Pakistan rejected the charge and condemned the violence in Iran and offered cooperation.