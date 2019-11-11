Modi's party loses control of key Indian state

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing party has suffered a big setback in western Maharashtra state after its longtime ally broke away and joined two other parties to form the new state government.

The Shiv Sena split with Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday and decided to form a coalition government with the BJP's key opponents, the Congress party and National Congress Party.

Modi's party won the most seats in Maharashtra state elections last month and was expected to retain power in the state, home to India's financial capital, Mumbai.

But after hectic political talks between the two allies failed, they parted ways, dealing the first major political blow to Modi's party after it retained national power in a May general election.