Mugabe will have private burial at national Heroes' Acre

The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard to an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. less The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard to an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP Photo: Ben Curtis, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Mugabe will have private burial at national Heroes' Acre 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A family spokesman says former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when.

Leo Mugabe, the former leader's nephew, told reporters on Friday that the decision was made after consulting with traditional chiefs.

The nephew says it will be a private family burial and that details including the day are still being worked out.

Robert Mugabe's body is on view at a local stadium for a second day. A stampede on Thursday injured several people trying to view it.

Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.