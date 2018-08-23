Nicaragua names police chief sanctioned by US over crackdown

MANAUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua has named as its National Police director a high-ranking officer sanctioned by the United States for alleged abuses against protesters opposed to President Daniel Ortega's government.

New police chief Francisco Diaz is also related to Ortega through the marriage of their children. He replaces Aminta Granera, who months earlier left the top police job.

On July 5, the U.S. State Department announced that Diaz was being sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act for what it called "serious human rights abuse against the people of Nicaragua."

An announcement in the Nicaraguan government's official Gazette said Thursday that he assumes the post effective Sept. 5.

At least 317 people have been killed since April in protests demanding Ortega leave office.

Ortega accuses protesters of attempting a coup against him.