No prices on the menu for women? That'll cost you

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A famed restaurant in Peru's capital has learned what it may cost to give women menus that don't include prices.

The seaside La Rosa Nautica restaurant in Lima is being fined $62,000 by a government agency that found it engaged in gender discrimination.

The pricey seafood eatery popular with international tourists and Peru's upper class has long given women dining in the company of men a separate yellow-colored menu that does not include the cost of each dish.

Men are given a blue-colored menu with the prices.

The restaurant argued the separate menus offer women the chance to enjoy a romantic evening without worrying about the cost.

La Rosa Nautica did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.