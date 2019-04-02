Noble's tomb found in Egypt dates back to early pharaohs
This photo released Tuesday, April 2, 2019, by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows pharaonic paintings in the tomb of a noble from the time of one of the earliest pharaonic dynasties, in Saqqara, Giza, Egypt. The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday that the tomb uncovered in the Saqqara pyramids complex outside Cairo dates to the 5th Dynasty, which ruled the Nile Valley from 2388-2356 B.C. Egypt frequently touts new archaeological finds, hoping to encourage tourism. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP) less
This photo released Tuesday, April 2, 2019, by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows pharaonic paintings in the tomb of a noble from the time of one of the earliest pharaonic dynasties, in Saqqara, Giza, Egypt.
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says archaeologists have found the tomb of a noble from the time of one of the earliest pharaonic dynasties.
The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday that the tomb uncovered in the Saqqara pyramids complex outside Cairo dates to the 5th Dynasty, which ruled the Nile Valley from 2388-2356 B.C.
Egypt frequently touts new archaeological finds, hoping to encourage tourism.