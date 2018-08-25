Official: Bomb blast in eastern Afghanistan kills 2

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least two people have been killed and four wounded in an explosion in Jalalabad near the provincial office of the Election Commission.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, says the wounded were brought to a hospital with one in critical condition. He said the casualty count would likely rise.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but both an Islamic State group affiliate and Taliban insurgents are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar.