Official: Offensive against Taliban kills at least 20

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says an assault on Taliban positions in northeastern Afghanistan's Kunar province, which included U.S .air strikes, killed at least 20 insurgents, contradicting Taliban claims of civilian casualties. In southern Helmand province, a U.S. drone strike killed four suspected insurgents.

Sakhi Mushwani, a Parliamentarian from Kunar province, said several civilians were injured in the attack late on Thursday.

U.S. military spokesman Sgt. 1st class Debra Richardson said U.S. strikes were requested by the Afghan National Security Forces, who led the Kunar offensive. They were accompanied by a handful of U.S. soldiers acting in an advisory capacity. Taliban said 60 civilians were killed in the airstrike but they often exaggerate their claims.

Richardson said both incidents are being investigated, adding that all claims of civilian casualties are taken seriously.