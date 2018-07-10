Official: Suicide bomber kills 12 in Afghanistan

Photo: STR, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Firefighters work at the site of a deadly suicide attack in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. An Afghan official said at least 10 people, including two intelligence service agents and eight civilians, have been killed in the suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan. less Firefighters work at the site of a deadly suicide attack in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. An Afghan official said at least 10 people, including two ... more Photo: STR, AP Official: Suicide bomber kills 12 in Afghanistan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 12 people on Tuesday, including two intelligence service agents and 10 civilians, authorities said.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said five others, including two security forces and three civilians, were wounded in the attack in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.

The bomber was on foot and targeted the intelligence service, said Khogyani.

In western Farah province, Taliban fighters attacked police checkpoints, killing three police, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Four other police were wounded in the gun battle that took place late Monday in Bala Buluk district, he said.

Mehri said at least five Taliban insurgents were killed and seven others were wounded.

Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack but they have claimed responsibility for previous attacks in the province.