Officials say heavy rains kill 13 in Rwanda's capital

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — At least 13 people died in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, in overnight heavy rains and others were injured, government officials said Monday.

The East African nation has seen dozens of deaths caused by torrential rains in recent weeks.

The latest downpour began Sunday evening, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away 15 houses in the capital and left some roads inaccessible.

“We can confirm that the provisional number of those dead has reached 13. Some people who we thought were missing have been found dead and the search continues,” Claude Tuyishime, spokesman of the ministry of disaster management, told The Associated Press.

On Jan. 28, heavy rain in Rwanda killed at least three people while destroying farms and sweeping away homes. In December, 12 people were killed in Kigali while officials said more than 100 homes were destroyed.

The government has started relocating thousands of households located in wetlands and other at-risk areas.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has said more heavy rains are expected. Kigali and northern Rwanda are particularly hilly, making it vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.