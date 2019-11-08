Opposing sides in Bolivia's disputed election dig in

Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the reelection of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The United Nations on Thursday urged Bolivia's government and opposition to restore "dialogue and peace" after a third person was killed in street clashes that erupted after a disputed presidential election on Oct. 20. less Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the reelection of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The United Nations on Thursday urged Bolivia's government and ... more Photo: Juan Karita, AP Photo: Juan Karita, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Opposing sides in Bolivia's disputed election dig in 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The opposing sides in Bolivia's disputed election are not budging following 17 days of violent protests over the legitimacy of President Evo Morales' apparent re-election.

Opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho vowed on Friday not to leave La Paz until Morales personally accepts a resignation letter drafted for him. At a separate public event, Morales repeated he is not resigning.

Three people are dead and more than 300 people are injured in a wave of protests across Bolivia over the results of the Oct. 20 election.

Morales declared himself the outright winner, before official results showed he obtained just enough support to avoid a runoff with ex- president Carlos Mesa. But a 24-hour lapse in releasing vote results has fueled allegations of fraud by the opposition.