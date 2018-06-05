Orangutan forest logged despite Indonesia gov't vow

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Environmentalists say a tropical forest that's home to critically endangered orangutans on Borneo is being logged more than a year after Indonesia's forestry and environment ministry ordered a halt to its exploitation.

Greenpeace said Tuesday its investigations at the Sungai Putri forest showed a major logging operation underway with at least six illegal settlements that operate at night and some in areas known to have orangutan nests.

Ministry officials did not respond to calls or WhatsApp messages. The ForestHints website, a semi-official news site for the ministry, wrote on June 1 that Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya has "displayed great consistency" in making sure Sungai Putri is not cleared.

Exploitation of the 57,000-hectare (140,847-acre) forest and Chinese investment in a related wood-processing plant is supported by local officials.