Pakistani army: India fire kills Pakistan soldier in Kashmir

Six year old Kashmiri girl Muneefa Nazir, lies at a hospital bed after she was wounded by a marble shot from a sling used by Indian paramilitary soldiers in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his government's controversial measure to strip the disputed Kashmir region of its statehood and special constitutional provisions in an Independence Day speech Thursday, as about 7 million Kashmiris stayed indoors for the 11th day of an unprecedented security lockdown and communications blackout.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's military says Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing another soldier and bringing the death toll to six in less than 24 hours.

Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor in a tweet Friday said "another brave son of soil lost his life in the line of duty" in Buttal town.

Pakistan's military and police said Thursday that Indian firing killed two civilians and three soldiers in Pakistan's part of Kashmir, which is split between the nuclear-armed rivals and claimed by both in its entirety.

New Delhi downgraded the autonomy of the part of Kashmir it controls last week and imposed a lockdown now in place for a 12th day.

India's top court on Friday will hear petitions challenging the revoked status.