Palestinian protest family Tamimi says travel abroad denied

File - In this , Sunday, July 29, 2018 file photo, Ahed Tamimi waves after she visited the tomb of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The family of teenage Palestinian protester Ahed Tamimi says they have been banned from traveling abroad.

Her father, Bassem, said they were informed by the Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs they are barred by the Israeli Authorities from leaving.

He said they were set to leave last week upon invitation by pro-Palestinian groups in Belgium, France and Spain.

There was no immediate comment from Israel Sunday.

Ahed, 17, was released from Israeli prison earlier this year. She was arrested in December after she slapped two Israeli soldiers outside her home.

For Palestinians and their supporters, she became a symbol of resistance to Israel's half-century-old military rule.

In Israel she is widely viewed either as a provocateur, a naive youth manipulated by her elders or a threat to its military deterrence.