Palestinian protesters hurl stones during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded protester during a protest at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Palestinians evacuate a wounded protester during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded protester during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Palestinian protesters hurl stones during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
A Palestinian boy hurls stones during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Palestinian protesters hurl stones during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded protester during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
A protester throws away a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
A protester throws away a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded protester during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
A protester throws away a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Palestinian protesters hurl stones during a demonstration at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry says a 15-year-old Palestinian has been killed by Israeli troops during a protest near a border crossing into Israel.
The ministry said the boy died of a head injury after Israeli troops stationed at the Erez crossing shot him. An AP cameraman who witnessed the incident said the boy was hit by a tear gas canister.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Thousands protested Wednesday near the border as part of a months-long campaign organized by Gaza's Hamas rulers demanding an end to an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.
The militant group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, has intensified protests recently as cease-fire efforts faltered.
Israeli troops have killed 145 Palestinians during the demonstrations, including 31 children. A Gaza sniper killed an Israeli soldier in August.